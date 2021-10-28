Maria Lorena Varela, 72, of Liberty, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in Humble, Texas. She was born on August 27, 1949, in Dolores Hildalgo, Guanajuato, Mexico to the late Arnulfo Martinez and Socorro Torres Martinez.

Lorena was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. She pursued many interests, some of which included her passion of gardening, cooking, and traveling. Lorena enjoyed nothing more than hosting parties and cooking for big groups of people. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family, caring for her husband, children, and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Lorena was dedicated in her faith in the Lord. She and her late husband Desiderio attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty.

Lorena was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of forty-one years, Desiderio Varela. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children Dora Varela and husband David Jimenez of Pearland, John Varela of Liberty, and M. Elizabeth Meza and husband Edwin of Humble; her grandchildren Mark Anthony Gallegos and wife Nicole, Austin Gallegos, Emily Gallegos, Kayden Bryce Lorts, Abraham Meza, and Adam Meza; her great-grandson Myles Anthony Gallegos; her siblings Ciro Martinez, Carmela Martinez, Teresa Martinez, Frank Martinez, and wife Eva, Martin Martinez, and Juana Martinez; her numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Edwin Meza, David Jimenez, Mark Gallegos, Austin Gallegos, Frank Martinez, and Crispin Martinez.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5pm until 8pm, on Friday, November 5, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 10am, on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Sterling Funeral Home, with Fr. Paul Kahan, officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Cooke Cemetery in Liberty. The family will continue fellowship with a celebration of life following the graveside service at 1pm at Laura’s Sandwich Shop in Liberty. Pot luck dishes are welcome.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to Lorena’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

