Bobby Ray Anderson went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Sunday morning, October 24, 2021 at the age of 81. He was born on September 6, 1940 in Brownwood, Texas to Robert Ray Anderson and Dorothy Lee Denton Anderson. Bob was a beloved husband, father, grandad, and friend to all that knew him. He currently lived in Dayton, Texas with his grandson Aaron and family.

Bobby grew up in Brownwood, Tx. graduating from Brownwood High School in 1959. He married the love of his life Joyce Elaine Stone on October 3,1959 at The First Pentecostal Church of God in Brownwood, Tx. Just a few days later they moved from Brownwood to Houston, Tx. where he began working at Mikada Cabinets as a carpenter until retirement in 2017. Together, Bobby and Joyce had two sons, Robert and Craig…who claims to be the favorite! Bobby looked forward to hunting every year and loved this special time to be with his sons and grandsons at the deer lease. He enjoyed a good game of Texans football and a big bowl of popcorn to share with the family. Bobby loved working in the garden with his wife Joyce while surrounded by their little dog Chica. One of his favorite subjects to talk about was his faith in Jesus and signs of the end times before Christ returns. You would often hear him shout, “Praise you Jesus” from his bedroom when watching one of his favorite preachers on television. His gentle spirit, unconditional love and Godly wisdom will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.

Bobby was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Joyce Elaine Stone Anderson; Father Robert Ray Anderson; Mother Dorothy Lee Denton Anderson; Brother Gary Anderson and Sister Becky Anderson.

He is survived by his son, Robert Rankin Anderson and wife D’Ann of Houston, Tx.; son, Dorlon Craig Anderson and wife Lisa of Crosby, Tx.; grandchildren; Aaron Anderson and wife Tina of Dayton, Tx.; Ashley Anderson Carias and husband Angel of LaPorte, Tx.; Adam Anderson of Houston, Tx.; April Anderson of College Station, Tx.; Talina Anderson of Crosby, Tx.; and Jacob Anderson and wife Tiffany of Crosby, Tx.; ten great grandchildren, Rylan, Cassidy, Annaliese, Kylie, Gavriel, Noah, Bobby Ray, Connor; Jewel and Eli.; brothers, Jimmy Anderson of Fairfield, Tx., John Anderson and wife Emily of Springtown, Tx., Bill Anderson and wife Carolyn of Early, Tx., along with many nephews, nieces and cousins who loved him dearly.

A celebration of life service will be 4:30 p.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the Dayton Christian Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

