Trueman Daniel McAdams, age 89 of New Waverly, Texas, passed away Saturday, October 23, 2021. He was born June 1, 1932, in Romayor, Texas to parents Rev. & Mrs. Oscar B. McAdams who preceded him in death along with his wife of 66 years, Mary Beth Williams McAdams, his sons: Michael Trueman McAdams and Edward L. McAdams, his grandsons: Brent Lee and Daniel Ray McAdams; Siblings: J.B. McAdams, Lillian Meadows McNeese, Velma Flory, Jody McAdams, Edwin O. “Mac” McAdams.

He is survived by daughters, Eugenia “Gina” McAdams, Rebecca McAdams, Rhonda McAdams Gray and husband Dean; daughter-in-law, Vicky McAdams; siblings, Vivian Fogleman, Dewey McAdams, Dollie Marshburn and husband, Harold, Roy McAdams and wife, Dorotha; grandchildren, Patrick West and wife Michelle, Michael Allen McAdams and wife Mindy, Jeannie Beth Minchew and husband Kevin, Mary Kay Johnson and husband Will, Bethany McAdams Willis, Steven H. Shane McAdams, Miranda McAdams, Alyssa Beth Gray and Ayden Bentley Gray; along with numerous great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces that he loved like his own children and treasured friends that became family.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with services starting at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

Special thanks to Pastor Lyndon Powell and our special friends, Nurse Brandy and Miriam who became our family in their care for our daddy and their kindnesses to us. Thank you to the Vibrant Church family who showed us more than love, but Jesus in this time.

