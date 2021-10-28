Billy Wayne Horn, 74, of Dayton passed away on October 26, 2021. Billy was born February 8, 1947 in Kirbyville, Texas to parents William Elton Horn and Juanita Boyett Horn.



Billy spent his early years in Newton before moving to Kirbyville where he lived for many years. He had been a resident of Dayton for the past 15 years and a member of the Kenefick Southern Baptist Church. Billy worked for Texaco, Texaco Chemical and Huntsman before his retirement. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He did a little bit of everything including welding. Billy loved his family and will be missed by all that knew and loved him.



He leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Joyce Horn; son, Jayson Horn and wife, Lynn Horn; two granddaughters who were the joy of his life, Amy Horn and Sadie Horn all of Dayton, Texas; two sisters, Jannie Cooper of Groves, Texas and Lydia Martin of Bastrop, Texas; nieces and nephews, Shawna Buchannan, Shawn Cooper, Kelly Martin and Samantha; stepsisters, Sheila, Virginia and Belinda; half-sister and Felice Hughey; also numerous other relatives and friends.



Graveside service for Billy will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Magnolia Springs Cemetery in Magnolia Springs, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton, Texas. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Billy Wayne Horn please visit our Tribute Store.

