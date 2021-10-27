Slate of street repair projects approved for Cleveland

Cleveland City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 26, approved $1.158 million in repairs for 15 city streets. Slated for repairs are Jefferson, River, Shell, Perry, Dunnam, S. Travis, Mayo, Ross, Bardash, Love, Old Coldspring Road, W. Boothe, Cook, Ramey and Linia Alfred streets.

Each of the streets listed above will receive an asphalt overlay, though some could also see minor repairs to infrastructure.

“That’s something we will be working with our engineer on,” said Bobby Pennington. “We might have some water lines that are undersized or need to be rehabbed.”

The street resurfacing project is expected to begin in the next 10 days with all streets resurfaced over the next six months.

Funding for the street project comes from a bond the City obtained last summer. That portion of the bond is set for a 10-year repayment, which Pennington said is important because “we want to make sure we are not paying longer than the life of the asphalt.”

The streets for the project were selected based on need with an emphasis on “spreading the love” to all parts of the city, according to Pennington.

“We wanted to make sure we covered all areas of the city. Originally we were slated to just do repairs to Shell and Jefferson, but it didn’t make a lot of sense to secure funding for just those areas, so we went ahead and added in the other streets,” Pennington said.

Both Shell and Jefferson are heavy traffic streets as they lead in and out of Eastside Elementary.

Residents and businesses on the impacted streets may be temporarily inconvenienced as the asphalt is being laid, he added.

“Any disruption will be minimized. I think people will be happy to have their streets redone, so they will be patient. We will work with the residents on those streets to make sure they can come and go with minimum disruption,” Pennington said.

