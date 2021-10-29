Families enjoy spooky fun at Cleveland’s Treat Street

Hundreds of people turned out for the 12th Annual Treat Street in Cleveland on Friday, Oct. 29, held this year at the Cleveland Civic Center.

After last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the crowd of people returned to enjoy this free trick-or-treating event hosted by the City of Cleveland and the Unity Committee of Cleveland.

Booths hosted by dozens of businesses and organizations lined the civic center parking lot as costumed kids and their parents picked up goodies and candies.

Oliver J. Bell took first place in the booth contest at this year’s Treat Street in Cleveland.

Austin Bank took second place in the booth contest at this year’s Treat Street in Cleveland.

Northside Elementary took third place in this year’s Treat Street in Cleveland.

Trophies were awarded to the top three booths with the results of the contest as follows: First place – Oliver J. Bell Unit in Cleveland, second place – Austin Bank, and third place – Northside Elementary.

The kids got in on the fun by participating in a costume contest and “Thriller Dance-Off.”

In the 0-3-year-old category, the winners were: first place – Addox Elliott as Ace Ventura, second place – Deangelo Gomez-Lopez wearing “Gimme Candy” and third place – Addisyn Alloway as a cute little witch.

In the 4-7-year-old category, the winners were: first place – Jayden Hefner as a zombie, second place – Victoria Fante as a jester and third place – Nicole Sotemayor in her Day of the Dead costume.

In the 8-11-year-old division, the winners were: first place – Giovani Marquez as a scarecrow, second place – Lillyan Dafner as a dead cheerleader and third place – Keegan Lenderman as a character from “The Purge” movie.

In the “Thriller” dance-off, which is sponsored by Bluebonnet News, the winner was Saeeda Fox, 4, of Cleveland. She was awarded a $50 gift prize.

Saeeda Fox celebrates her win in the Thriller dance-off at Treat Street 2021. She won $50 in cash that was donated by Bluebonnet News.

Pct. 6 Constable Zack Harkness shared a booth with his wife, Liberty County District Attorney Jennifer Bergman, who spent part of the evening trick-or-treating with their twins.

Pct. 6 Deputy Constable Oscar Martinez enjoys Treat Street with his children.

LCSO Jail Capt. John Bennett brought his daughter Stormi to this year’s Treat Street.

