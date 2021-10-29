Hardin HS crowns homecoming king, queen

At the homecoming game on Friday, Hardin High School crowned Anthony (A.J.) Scott and Emma Brett as the homecoming king and queen. They were announced as the winners of the homecoming contest during halftime festivities.

Homecoming King A.J. Scott is the son of Anthony Scott Sr. and Sonya Scott. He is the youngest of six children in the family. A.J. has attended Hardin schools since kindergarten and has made many good friends along the way.

Throughout his years in high school, he participated in UIL, FFA, football, basketball and track, and has lettered multiple times in all. He also was an All-District nominee for football in 2019. During his free time, A.J. enjoys playing dominoes with his Papa and having family game night at his grandmother’s house.

Homecoming Queen Emma Brett is the daughter of Jenna and Kory Brett, and the sister of Ellie and Easton Brett. She has attended Hardin schools since first grade, during which time she has made many lifelong friends.

Her extracurricular activities include volleyball, track, cross country, cheerleading, class officer for all four years of high school, student council, National Honor Society and FFA.

She is currently serving as student council president, Hardin FFA vice president and co-captain of the varsity cheer squad. In her free time, she enjoys jamming to music in her car with her sister.

