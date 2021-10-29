Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 27, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 27, 2021:

Guzman, Fernando Jr. – Theft of Property

Harrelson, Tony Scott – Theft of Property

Blundell, Keith Aaron – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief

Jackson, Diogsus – Possession of Marijuana

Green, Robert Tyrone – Criminal Trespass

Wood, Timothy Mark – Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Reyes, Cinthia Guadalupe – Possession of Marijuana

Cooper, Marianne – Possession of Marijuana (two counts)

Trahan, Jason Eric – Theft of Property

