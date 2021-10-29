Rose Marie “Mount” Ellison, 77, of Pine Ridge passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, TX. Mrs. Ellison was born June 12, 1944, to the late Hubert Brent Mount and Marie Wright in Henderson, Tx. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Ellison is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Norma Miller; and brothers, Brent Mount, Tom Mount, Jerry Mount, and Don Mount.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 56 years, Lewis Taylor Ellison of Pine Ridge; her son, David Ellison, and wife, LaRae of Lovington, New Mexico; daughters, Lisa Watts and husband Terry of Fred, TX and Taysha Ellison of Pine Ridge; sisters in law, Marilyn Ellison of Pine Ridge, Addie Lehmann of Houston, and Sondra Mount of Oklahoma City, OK; grandchildren, Allyssa Ivey and husband Brett and Dylan Watts and fiancee Heather; great-grandchildren, Sunny Grace Ivey, Jonas Lane Ivey, and Hope Watts; and a host of loving family and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Sour Lake, Tx at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Drifty Cates, Reverend Ernest Brown, and Reverend Kenneth Eells officiating Interment to follow at Pine Ridge Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, October 29, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

