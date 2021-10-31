Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 29, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 29, 2021:

Horton, Justin Nelson – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Maddox, Christopher Ethan – Driving While Intoxicated

Gulley, Kristy Sue – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Taylor, James Kevin – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Patterson, Seth Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana

Landon, Ramy Gean – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Boyett, Jamie Michelle – Burglary of a Building

Hart, Chad William – Revocation of Community Supervision-Robbery

Farmer, Andrew Eugene – Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Santos, Jose Juan – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (two counts)

Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Public Intoxication

Parra-Burrola, Carlos Manuel – Public Intoxication

Gilbert, Matthew Hollice – Evading Arrest or Detention and Assault of a Peace Officer

Citizen, Christopher Paul – Public Intoxication

Young, Rosemary Yarbrough – Criminal Trespass

