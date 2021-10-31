Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 29, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 29, 2021:

  • Horton, Justin Nelson – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Maddox, Christopher Ethan – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Gulley, Kristy Sue – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Taylor, James Kevin – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Patterson, Seth Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
  • Landon, Ramy Gean – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Boyett, Jamie Michelle – Burglary of a Building
  • Hart, Chad William – Revocation of Community Supervision-Robbery
  • Farmer, Andrew Eugene – Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Santos, Jose Juan – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (two counts)
  • Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Public Intoxication
  • Parra-Burrola, Carlos Manuel – Public Intoxication
  • Gilbert, Matthew Hollice – Evading Arrest or Detention and Assault of a Peace Officer
  • Citizen, Christopher Paul – Public Intoxication
  • Young, Rosemary Yarbrough – Criminal Trespass
  • Boyett, Jamie Michelle
  • Brooks, Yazmin Nikol
  • Citizen, Christopher Paul
  • Farmer, Andrew Eugene
  • Gilbert, Matthew Hollice
  • Gulley, Kristy Sue
  • Hart, Chad William
  • Horton, Justin Nelson
  • Landon, Ramy Gean
  • Maddox, Christopher Ethan
  • Parra-Burrola, Carlos Manuel
  • Patterson, Seth Ray
  • Santos, Jose Juan
  • Taylor, James Kevin
  • Young, Rosemary Yarbrough

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.