Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 29, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 29, 2021:
- Horton, Justin Nelson – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Maddox, Christopher Ethan – Driving While Intoxicated
- Gulley, Kristy Sue – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Taylor, James Kevin – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Patterson, Seth Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana
- Landon, Ramy Gean – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Boyett, Jamie Michelle – Burglary of a Building
- Hart, Chad William – Revocation of Community Supervision-Robbery
- Farmer, Andrew Eugene – Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Santos, Jose Juan – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon (two counts)
- Brooks, Yazmin Nikol – Public Intoxication
- Parra-Burrola, Carlos Manuel – Public Intoxication
- Gilbert, Matthew Hollice – Evading Arrest or Detention and Assault of a Peace Officer
- Citizen, Christopher Paul – Public Intoxication
- Young, Rosemary Yarbrough – Criminal Trespass