The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 28, 2021:

Pilgreen, Felicia Ann – Burglary of a Building

Cooper, Elijah Tray – Possession of Marijuana

Duncan, Samantha Nicole – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

McCandless, Floranna – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Fonseca, John – Hold for Polk County (no mugshot)

