Charles Lee Willard, 72, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, March 30, 1949, in Duncan, Oklahoma. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lee Willard.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Edith Moyer; three children, Michael Willard of Duncan, Oklahoma, Tammy Howell of Rush Springs, Oklahoma, Jim Willard of Nederland, Texas; mother, Marie (Whittington) Willard; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles Lee Willard, Jr., please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

