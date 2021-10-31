Allington Perry Dottin, 43, of Shepherd, Texas passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. He was born on Thursday, May 25, 1978, in Houston, Texas. Allington was preceded in death by his father, Allington Albany Dottin, grandparents, Lois Castleberry, Perry Castleberry, Greta Dottin, and uncle, Travis Castleberry.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Alijah Dottin, Dejsha Dottin; mother, Virginia (Castleberry) Dottin; brother, Allington Dottin; and grandchild, Emoura; aunts, Azzie Williams, Lena Lacey (Larry); along with numerous loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Allington will be held at Lake Pool Baptist Church, 1650 Lake Pool Road, Shepherd, Texas 77371 (936)628-3571, on November 3, 2021, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

Pastor Murry Williams officiating. Funeral Services will begin promptly at 11:00 am following the viewing.

Interment for Allington will immediately follow at Lake Pool Cemetery.

Pallbearers for the service are Shannon Baines, Galan Teamer, Boddrick Melonson, Jeffrey Punch, Richard Williams and Nickolas Simpson.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

