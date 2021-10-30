Caravan of cyclists hit near Rye

A caravan of six bicyclists traveling east on SH 787 in north Liberty County was hit by a car at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday morning sending two riders by Life Flight and another by ground transport to area hospitals.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Texas Department of Public Safety, which is the lead investigative agency, in the wreck scene.

All information regarding the identity of the injured riders and their condition will be forthcoming from DPS.

Preliminary information given by Sheriff’s Patrol Cpl. James W. McQueen was that six bicyclists were eastbound on FM 787 participating in an annual ride from San Diego, Calif., with final destination being St. Augustine, Fla., when what is thought to be a Ford Focus struck the line of cyclists. Two were medically airlifted to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont and a third victim transported to Kingwood Hospital.

At this early stage of the investigation, DPS is still working the scene and further details will be provided by that agency.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

