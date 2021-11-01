Ezekiel Harvey Williams, 73, of Cleveland, Texas was called to his Heavenly home on Friday, October 29, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, June 30, 1948, in Nome, Texas to Ezekiel Williams and Vera Mae (Powell) Williams, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 30 years, Wilma Williams; children, Lechelle Davis and husband John, Patrika Ellis and husband Adrian; brothers, Robert Williams and wife Helen, Earl Williams Sr., and Charles Williams Sr.; sisters, Iola Terry, Vera Boxley and husband John, Roxy Jacobs, and Rosemary Jenkins; grandchildren, Avery Williams, Mya Williams, Na’Kendra Ellis, and Paytience Ellis; great-grandchildren, Amonie Williams, Ja’Niyah Williams, Sidra Williams, Major Williams, Emma Jean Williams, and Me’Lanie Williams; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Ezekiel will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral Services for Ezekiel will begin promptly at 11:00 am following the visitation. Interment for Ezekiel will immediately follow at Spring Ridge Cemetery in Camilla, Texas.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

