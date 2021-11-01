Kimberly Maureen Coleman, 53, of Cleveland, Texas was called to her Heavenly home on Saturday, October 30, 2021. She was born on Saturday, February 3, 1968, in Houston, Texas to Robert Emmett Ford and Sandra Gayle (Condray) Ford, both of whom have preceded her in death. Kimberly was also preceded in death by her grandson, Declan Alexander Bledsoe.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 35 years, Paul Coleman; daughter, Brittany Erin Coleman; sister, Tammy Jolley and husband Victor; two grandsons, Luca Andrew Bledsoe and Ezekiel Cole Bledsoe; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Kimberly will be held at Neal Funeral Home on November 1, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Kimberly will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Rural Shade Baptist Church at 10:00 am. Interment for Kimberly will immediately follow at Ryan Cemetery. Pastor Brad Dancer officiating.

Pallbearers for the service are John Jackson, Jeff Roberts, Dwayne Whitmire, Tyler Papp, Eric Squire, and Cody Stanley.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kimberly, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

