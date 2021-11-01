Sudie (Page) Harvey, 94, of Cleveland, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 28, 2021. She was born on Wednesday, November 3, 1926, in Tarkington, Texas to Shirley Page and Mittie (Cherry) Page, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Sudie was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Luster Levi Harvey, brothers, Hollis, Allen, Virgil, Lloyd, sisters, Blanche, Chip, Bess, Zelma, and granddaughter, Tamara.

Left to cherish her memory are sons, James Harvey and wife Janie, Jeffrey Harvey and wife Marina; sister, June Gregory; grandchildren, Jacob, Daniel, Christopher, James, Jr., Terry, Kelley, Bryan, Rebekah, and Jackie; great-grandchildren, Jake, Logan, Tyler, Hope, Dylan, Preston, Emiley, Myla, Layla, James, Ashley, Alexis; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Sudie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, November 1, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Services for Sudie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Interment for Sudie will immediately follow at Ryan Cemetery.

Pallbearers for the service are Jacob, Daniel Christopher, James Jr., Logan, and Tyler.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

