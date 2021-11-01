Edith Irene Campbell Beasley went to her Heavenly home at the age of 100 years and 8 1/2 months on October 29, 2021. Irene was born February 10, 1921, in Dolen, Texas, to Albert B. and Bessie Ezell Campbell. She was the fourth of eight children. She had two little brothers that passed away before she was born and had five sisters. Irene was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life, her husband, William Bradley (Pappy) Beasley; her daughter, Fayrene Beasley Matheny; grandson, Dale Alan Holmes; granddaughter, Ronda Matheny Tullos and husband, Preston; brothers, Horace and Earnie Campbell; sisters, Ruby Parnell, Esther Knight, Stella Trevathan, Helen Lamb, and Oneta Beasley.

Irene was dearly loved and respected by her children and grandchildren. She was a very devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was a great cook and provided wonderful meals for her family. She was also a great seamstress and made many dresses for her two daughters.

For many years, she was a care giver for her parents as well as “her Brad” when his health began to fail. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Holmes, and husband, George, of Dayton, TX; son-in-law, Lowell Matheny, of Liverpool, TX; grandson, Lowell Matheny III, and wife, Fern; granddaughters, Darla Matheny Lemons, and husband, Roy; and Cindy Holmes White and husband, David; great grandsons, Alan Holmes, and wife, Sarah; Jackson Holmes; and Hunter White; great granddaughters, Janet Lemons Bettcher, AJ Bettcher; Jennifer Lemons Walker and husband, Matt; Kimberly Lemons Sanchez and husband, Rufino; Katie Lemons Garcia; Kolbie Matheny; and Samantha White; great-great grandsons, Payton and Lincoln Holmes, Easton Bettcher, Levi and Wesley Walker, Radyn, Dylan and Ryder Sanchez, Ezekel, Isaiah and Elijah Garcia; great-great granddaughters, Bailey Holmes, Tegan Bettcher, Delilah Garcia, and Aliya Sanchez; bonus great grandchildren, Luke Sanchez, Megan Raynor and husband, Jeff, J.T. and Wyatt Powers, also many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Irene grew up in the small Liberty County communities of Dolen and Romayor. She was also valedictorian of her graduating class at the Dolen School. She met “her Brad” in 1938, and they were married in 1939. They shared 64 years together until his death in 2003. They enjoyed spending quality time together, fishing, hunting and camping. Their greatest joy was spending time with their family whom they loved with all their hearts. Other than being with their family, their greatest fun was their enjoyment of Bluegrass Music. They enjoyed not only going to Bluegrass shows but taking their RV and going to Bluegrass Festivals. They helped with many of these festivals and over the years made many lifelong, special friends.

The service for Edith Irene Campbell Beasley will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, TX. The visitation will be from 2 pm to 3 pm with the service immediately following at 3pm.

Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton, TX. Reverend Mike Griggs will officiate. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons, Lowell Matheny, Roy Lemons, and David White and her great grandsons, Alan Holmes, Jackson Holmes, Hunter White, Matt Walker and Rufino Sanchez.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

