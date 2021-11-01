Liberty County indictments

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were indicted by a Liberty County grand jury from the period of Sept. 1 through Oct. 7, 2021:

  • Heredia, Omar Israel – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under 14
  • Hoffpauir, Robert Eugene – Murder and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair – Corpse
  • Cole, Timey Ann – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair – Corpse
  • Gilbert, Shon Tenee – Assault/Family Violence
  • Crosby, Norman Eric III – Intoxication Assault With a Vehicle and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Day, Kathy Ann – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Day, Kathy Ann – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Day, Kathy Ann – Terroristic Threat

  • Jackson, Blake Anthony – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Ellis, Rayford Tyrone Sr. – Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register
  • Duff, Cody David – Theft of Property, more than $30,000 but less than $150,000
  • Glenn, Annieshea Irene – Theft of Property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions
  • Garcia, Mark Anthony – Possession of Marijuana
  • Reynolds, Glen Wayne Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Garcia, Crystale Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Leonard, Jamal Deon – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility
  • Leonard, Jamal Deon – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

  • Parker, Dalton Len – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Ford, Noah Lane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Votaw, Joshua Bradley – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Acosta, Frank Andres – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Jackson, Blake Anthony – Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Conviction
  • Brown, Ethan Thomas – Sexual Assault
  • Aguirre, Raymond David II – Aggravated Sexual Assault With a Child
  • Griffin, Timmy Eugene – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

  • Armstrong, Rebecca Ann – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Platt, Heaven Leigh – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Coffey, Caeden Alexander – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • Lara, Samantha Lynn – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Whitehead, Carl Wade – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Patton, Jayron Deshawn – Assault on a Public Servant
  • Patton, Jayron Deshawn – Assault on a Public Servant
  • Patton, Jayron Deshawn – Assault on a Public Servant

  • Burks, Phillip Eugene – Assault/Family Violence
  • Henson, Travien Deandre – Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Boyett, Jamie Michelle – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Robinson, Jeremy John – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Robinson, Jeremy John – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Scott, Carl Dewayne – Criminal Mischief
  • Scott, Carl Dewayne – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Williams, Carl Frontz IV – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
  • Williams, Carl Frontz IV – Deadly Conduct-Discharging Firearm
  • Vancamp, Jimmie Ray – Theft of Property
  • Stewart, Bobby – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Avant, Alicia Nicole – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Avant, Alicia Nicole – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Minx, Larry Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Bartee, Weslee Edward-Adam – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Armstrong, Tom Dennis Jr. – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

  • Torres, Santiago – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person With Intent to Cause Bodily Injury
  • Martin, Timothy Brent – Assault/Family Violence
  • Steel, Sarah Jean – Assault/Family Violence
  • Carry, Tracy Lee – Assault/Family Violence
  • Landry, Douglas Craig – Assault/Family Violence
  • Landry, Douglas Craig – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Landry, Douglas Craig – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Jordan, Jose Felisiano – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

  • Jones, Dalton McKay – Assault of a Public Servant
  • Jones, Dalton McKay – Attempted Escape While Arrested
  • Benford, Brandi Symone – Burglary of a Building
  • Riegert, Nathan Alexander – Burglary of a Building
  • Lowe, Linnie Loretta – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Griffin, Lesa – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Lowe, Linnie Loretta – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility
  • Griffin, Lesa – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility
  • Fisher, Andrus – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correction Facility
  • Harris-Hines, Johnny Tyrone Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Dempsey, Richard Allen Jr. – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

  • Collums, Johnny Ray – Assault/Family Violence
  • Kneer, Billy Sean – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Evans, Duaine Allen – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Evans, Duaine Allen – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Delafuente, Javier – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Fisher, Jonathan Clifford – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr. – Theft of Property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions
  • Rogers, Bethany Mari – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Bond, Lawton Victor – Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register

  • Johnson, Gerald Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Rivers, Chesare Demontrae – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Hockett, Wade – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Slaton, Dusti Lynn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Zbranek, Justin Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Sorensen, Deana Ariel – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Duncan, Dummerlyn Dolores – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Moore, John Robert – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Moore, John Robert – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Moore, John Robert – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

  • Burrell, Jeffrey Lloyd – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Burrell, Jeffrey Lloyd – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Robinson, Dexter Raheem Jr. – Theft of Property
  • Hatchett, Cody Jerrod – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000
  • Miller, Mackenzie Cory – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Hill, Dylan Wayne – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon (two counts)
  • Johnson, Modriques Rasheed – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Vailes, Ray Charles – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Gray, Cecil Nathaniel – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Cook, Brandon Joseph – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.