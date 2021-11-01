Liberty County indictments

The following people were indicted by a Liberty County grand jury from the period of Sept. 1 through Oct. 7, 2021:
- Heredia, Omar Israel – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under 14
- Hoffpauir, Robert Eugene – Murder and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair – Corpse
- Cole, Timey Ann – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair – Corpse
- Gilbert, Shon Tenee – Assault/Family Violence
- Crosby, Norman Eric III – Intoxication Assault With a Vehicle and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Day, Kathy Ann – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Day, Kathy Ann – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
- Day, Kathy Ann – Terroristic Threat
- Jackson, Blake Anthony – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Ellis, Rayford Tyrone Sr. – Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register
- Duff, Cody David – Theft of Property, more than $30,000 but less than $150,000
- Glenn, Annieshea Irene – Theft of Property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions
- Garcia, Mark Anthony – Possession of Marijuana
- Reynolds, Glen Wayne Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Garcia, Crystale Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Leonard, Jamal Deon – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility
- Leonard, Jamal Deon – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Parker, Dalton Len – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Ford, Noah Lane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Votaw, Joshua Bradley – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Acosta, Frank Andres – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Jackson, Blake Anthony – Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Conviction
- Brown, Ethan Thomas – Sexual Assault
- Aguirre, Raymond David II – Aggravated Sexual Assault With a Child
- Griffin, Timmy Eugene – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Armstrong, Rebecca Ann – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Platt, Heaven Leigh – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Coffey, Caeden Alexander – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Lara, Samantha Lynn – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Whitehead, Carl Wade – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Patton, Jayron Deshawn – Assault on a Public Servant
- Patton, Jayron Deshawn – Assault on a Public Servant
- Patton, Jayron Deshawn – Assault on a Public Servant
- Burks, Phillip Eugene – Assault/Family Violence
- Henson, Travien Deandre – Sexual Assault of a Child
- Boyett, Jamie Michelle – Burglary of a Habitation
- Robinson, Jeremy John – Burglary of a Habitation
- Robinson, Jeremy John – Burglary of a Habitation
- Scott, Carl Dewayne – Criminal Mischief
- Scott, Carl Dewayne – Burglary of a Habitation
- Williams, Carl Frontz IV – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
- Williams, Carl Frontz IV – Deadly Conduct-Discharging Firearm
- Vancamp, Jimmie Ray – Theft of Property
- Stewart, Bobby – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Avant, Alicia Nicole – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Avant, Alicia Nicole – Burglary of a Habitation
- Minx, Larry Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Bartee, Weslee Edward-Adam – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Armstrong, Tom Dennis Jr. – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
- Torres, Santiago – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person With Intent to Cause Bodily Injury
- Martin, Timothy Brent – Assault/Family Violence
- Steel, Sarah Jean – Assault/Family Violence
- Carry, Tracy Lee – Assault/Family Violence
- Landry, Douglas Craig – Assault/Family Violence
- Landry, Douglas Craig – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Landry, Douglas Craig – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Jordan, Jose Felisiano – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Jones, Dalton McKay – Assault of a Public Servant
- Jones, Dalton McKay – Attempted Escape While Arrested
- Benford, Brandi Symone – Burglary of a Building
- Riegert, Nathan Alexander – Burglary of a Building
- Lowe, Linnie Loretta – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Griffin, Lesa – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Lowe, Linnie Loretta – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility
- Griffin, Lesa – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility
- Fisher, Andrus – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correction Facility
- Harris-Hines, Johnny Tyrone Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Dempsey, Richard Allen Jr. – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Collums, Johnny Ray – Assault/Family Violence
- Kneer, Billy Sean – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Evans, Duaine Allen – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Evans, Duaine Allen – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Delafuente, Javier – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Fisher, Jonathan Clifford – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr. – Theft of Property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions
- Rogers, Bethany Mari – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Bond, Lawton Victor – Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register
- Johnson, Gerald Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Rivers, Chesare Demontrae – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Hockett, Wade – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Slaton, Dusti Lynn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Zbranek, Justin Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Sorensen, Deana Ariel – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Duncan, Dummerlyn Dolores – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Moore, John Robert – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Moore, John Robert – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Moore, John Robert – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Burrell, Jeffrey Lloyd – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Burrell, Jeffrey Lloyd – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Robinson, Dexter Raheem Jr. – Theft of Property
- Hatchett, Cody Jerrod – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000
- Miller, Mackenzie Cory – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Hill, Dylan Wayne – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon (two counts)
- Johnson, Modriques Rasheed – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Vailes, Ray Charles – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Gray, Cecil Nathaniel – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
- Cook, Brandon Joseph – Possession of a Controlled Substance