Liberty County indictments

The following people were indicted by a Liberty County grand jury from the period of Sept. 1 through Oct. 7, 2021:

Heredia, Omar Israel – Sexual Abuse of a Child, Continuous, Victim Under 14

Hoffpauir, Robert Eugene – Murder and Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair – Corpse

Cole, Timey Ann – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair – Corpse

Gilbert, Shon Tenee – Assault/Family Violence

Crosby, Norman Eric III – Intoxication Assault With a Vehicle and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Day, Kathy Ann – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Day, Kathy Ann – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person

Day, Kathy Ann – Terroristic Threat

Jackson, Blake Anthony – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Ellis, Rayford Tyrone Sr. – Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register

Duff, Cody David – Theft of Property, more than $30,000 but less than $150,000

Glenn, Annieshea Irene – Theft of Property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions

Garcia, Mark Anthony – Possession of Marijuana

Reynolds, Glen Wayne Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Garcia, Crystale Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Leonard, Jamal Deon – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility

Leonard, Jamal Deon – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Parker, Dalton Len – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Ford, Noah Lane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Votaw, Joshua Bradley – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Acosta, Frank Andres – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Jackson, Blake Anthony – Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Conviction

Brown, Ethan Thomas – Sexual Assault

Aguirre, Raymond David II – Aggravated Sexual Assault With a Child

Griffin, Timmy Eugene – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Armstrong, Rebecca Ann – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Platt, Heaven Leigh – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Coffey, Caeden Alexander – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Lara, Samantha Lynn – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Whitehead, Carl Wade – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Patton, Jayron Deshawn – Assault on a Public Servant

Patton, Jayron Deshawn – Assault on a Public Servant

Patton, Jayron Deshawn – Assault on a Public Servant

Burks, Phillip Eugene – Assault/Family Violence

Henson, Travien Deandre – Sexual Assault of a Child

Boyett, Jamie Michelle – Burglary of a Habitation

Robinson, Jeremy John – Burglary of a Habitation

Robinson, Jeremy John – Burglary of a Habitation

Scott, Carl Dewayne – Criminal Mischief

Scott, Carl Dewayne – Burglary of a Habitation

Williams, Carl Frontz IV – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Williams, Carl Frontz IV – Deadly Conduct-Discharging Firearm

Vancamp, Jimmie Ray – Theft of Property

Stewart, Bobby – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Avant, Alicia Nicole – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Avant, Alicia Nicole – Burglary of a Habitation

Minx, Larry Ray – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Bartee, Weslee Edward-Adam – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Armstrong, Tom Dennis Jr. – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Torres, Santiago – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person With Intent to Cause Bodily Injury

Martin, Timothy Brent – Assault/Family Violence

Steel, Sarah Jean – Assault/Family Violence

Carry, Tracy Lee – Assault/Family Violence

Landry, Douglas Craig – Assault/Family Violence

Landry, Douglas Craig – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Landry, Douglas Craig – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Jordan, Jose Felisiano – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Jones, Dalton McKay – Assault of a Public Servant

Jones, Dalton McKay – Attempted Escape While Arrested

Benford, Brandi Symone – Burglary of a Building

Riegert, Nathan Alexander – Burglary of a Building

Lowe, Linnie Loretta – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Griffin, Lesa – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Lowe, Linnie Loretta – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility

Griffin, Lesa – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correctional Facility

Fisher, Andrus – Prohibited Substance or Item in a Correction Facility

Harris-Hines, Johnny Tyrone Jr. – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Dempsey, Richard Allen Jr. – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Collums, Johnny Ray – Assault/Family Violence

Kneer, Billy Sean – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Evans, Duaine Allen – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Evans, Duaine Allen – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Delafuente, Javier – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Fisher, Jonathan Clifford – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Nelton, Alvin Joseph Jr. – Theft of Property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions

Rogers, Bethany Mari – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Bond, Lawton Victor – Failure to Comply With Sex Offender’s Duty to Register

Johnson, Gerald Wayne – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rivers, Chesare Demontrae – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Hockett, Wade – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Slaton, Dusti Lynn – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Zbranek, Justin Lee – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Sorensen, Deana Ariel – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Duncan, Dummerlyn Dolores – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Moore, John Robert – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Moore, John Robert – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Moore, John Robert – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Burrell, Jeffrey Lloyd – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Burrell, Jeffrey Lloyd – Tampering or Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Robinson, Dexter Raheem Jr. – Theft of Property

Hatchett, Cody Jerrod – Theft of Property, more than $2,500 but less than $30,000

Miller, Mackenzie Cory – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Hill, Dylan Wayne – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon (two counts)

Johnson, Modriques Rasheed – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Vailes, Ray Charles – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Gray, Cecil Nathaniel – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Cook, Brandon Joseph – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

