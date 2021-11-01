Liberty County marriage licenses for October 2021

The Liberty County Clerk’s Office issued marriage licenses to the following people during the month of October 2021:
- Ian Allen Helms and Rebecca Anne Tullos
- Carlos Vega and Corina Angelica Granados
- Shawn Detray Thompson and Alaina Elizabeth Adams
- Erik Ron Fregia and Regina Marie Bobb
- Noemi Gallegos and David Perez
- Alex Leonardo Espinoza and Jessica Monroy
- Agustin Martinez and Maria Magdelena Cruz
- Ian Douglas Jones and Kori Jan Lugar
- John Jason Loden Jr. and Hana Beth Baucum
- Roman Barroso Munoz and Cintia Waleska Dubon Benitez
- Johnny Ray Berry and Jordan Leigh Nicholas
- Erick Javaris St. Julian and Amanda Michelle Brown
- Alexandra Marie David and Joshua Paul Peri
- Crystal Dawn Toungate and Christopher Michael Mazzarese
- Eder Gregorio Garcia Romero and Cura Yazmin Alejandra Hernandez
- Matthew Evan Boyce and Jordan Brooke Moore
- Jessica Malone and Cody Gothard
- Angel Mario Almaguer Molina and Alicia Kristine Galloway
- Christopher Brant Elliott and Alexis Nicole Cordova
- Kenneth Richard Heath Sr. and Breanna Marie Lloyd
- Tyler Chase Beasley and Mikayla Angela Parenti
- Brian Orliss Brown Jr. and Audra Lynn Dickerson
- Jose Avigaitt Barajas and Doranelly Nunez Rodriguez
- Samantha Rene Muraca and Scotty Jerome Morse Jr.
- Justin Jerome Asprilla and Marquetta Michelle Montgomery
- Christopher Brandon H. Robles and Korey Nikole Willis
- Courtney Renee Lindstrom and Joshua Glenn Evans
- Jonathan Douglas Sartin and Jake James Abshire
- Brian Benjamin Allen and Gabriela Jeanete Ruiz
- Charles Howard V Haubois and Mariah Nicole Huntley
- Keren Torres and John Narvaez
- Jimmy Joe Robison and Gloria Susan Mireles
- Austin Ray Neenan and Elizabeth Margie Faye McNew
- Sergio Rios Mendez and Martha Gonzalez Calderon
- Alvaro Banda Jr. and Juana Maria Ruiz Rodriguez
- Hagen Branch Kelso and Hannah Ann Wheeler
- Daniel Flores and Bertha Marina Portillo
- Julian Gabriel Quiroz and Luz Esmeralda Nava Elizondo
- Romeo Tristan King II and Krista Marie Rotramel
- Phillip Scott Horrell and Nicole Danielle Wahus
- James Fagan McGahey and Joyce Marie Jones
- Dimas Muniz and Maria Imelda Garcia Mendoza
- Leslie Ann Feack and Russell Lee Antonucci Jr.
- Kolby Ryan Wade and Kassandra Lynn Webb
- Dontez Cook Tevinos Sr. and Tareshia Desbun Scott
- Dustin Lee Thompson and Brittany Nicole Tirado
- Payton Sue Nash and Tyler Jarboe
- Mason Daniel Swift and Hope Aileen Ellinghausen
- Patrilla Ann Williams and Louis Dante Nevels
- Ruben Padilla and Maegan Marie Holt
- Fidel Banuelos and Esperanza Lopez
- John David Butler and Kelly Leigh Regian
- David Caleb Anderson and Jetta Cassandra Honeycutt
- Domensais Leydi Lopez and Generoso Ramon Ortega
- Anthony Ta’Waune Brooks and Darrian Jenay Hebert
- Kelton Eugene Grisham and Alaina Sue Leleux
- Victor Manuel Ramirez Flores and Rocio Nunez Garcia
- Adam Todd Middleton and Brittany Elizabeth Renae Becktold
- Kasey Lynn Fuller and Scott Andrew Ross