Liberty County marriage licenses for October 2021

Bluebonnet News
The Liberty County Clerk’s Office issued marriage licenses to the following people during the month of October 2021:

  • Ian Allen Helms and Rebecca Anne Tullos
  • Carlos Vega and Corina Angelica Granados
  • Shawn Detray Thompson and Alaina Elizabeth Adams
  • Erik Ron Fregia and Regina Marie Bobb
  • Noemi Gallegos and David Perez
  • Alex Leonardo Espinoza and Jessica Monroy
  • Agustin Martinez and Maria Magdelena Cruz

  • Ian Douglas Jones and Kori Jan Lugar
  • John Jason Loden Jr. and Hana Beth Baucum
  • Roman Barroso Munoz and Cintia Waleska Dubon Benitez
  • Johnny Ray Berry and Jordan Leigh Nicholas
  • Erick Javaris St. Julian and Amanda Michelle Brown
  • Alexandra Marie David and Joshua Paul Peri
  • Crystal Dawn Toungate and Christopher Michael Mazzarese
  • Eder Gregorio Garcia Romero and Cura Yazmin Alejandra Hernandez

  • Matthew Evan Boyce and Jordan Brooke Moore
  • Jessica Malone and Cody Gothard
  • Angel Mario Almaguer Molina and Alicia Kristine Galloway
  • Christopher Brant Elliott and Alexis Nicole Cordova
  • Kenneth Richard Heath Sr. and Breanna Marie Lloyd
  • Tyler Chase Beasley and Mikayla Angela Parenti
  • Brian Orliss Brown Jr. and Audra Lynn Dickerson
  • Jose Avigaitt Barajas and Doranelly Nunez Rodriguez

  • Samantha Rene Muraca and Scotty Jerome Morse Jr.
  • Justin Jerome Asprilla and Marquetta Michelle Montgomery
  • Christopher Brandon H. Robles and Korey Nikole Willis
  • Courtney Renee Lindstrom and Joshua Glenn Evans
  • Jonathan Douglas Sartin and Jake James Abshire
  • Brian Benjamin Allen and Gabriela Jeanete Ruiz
  • Charles Howard V Haubois and Mariah Nicole Huntley
  • Keren Torres and John Narvaez
  • Jimmy Joe Robison and Gloria Susan Mireles
  • Austin Ray Neenan and Elizabeth Margie Faye McNew
  • Sergio Rios Mendez and Martha Gonzalez Calderon
  • Alvaro Banda Jr. and Juana Maria Ruiz Rodriguez
  • Hagen Branch Kelso and Hannah Ann Wheeler
  • Daniel Flores and Bertha Marina Portillo
  • Julian Gabriel Quiroz and Luz Esmeralda Nava Elizondo
  • Romeo Tristan King II and Krista Marie Rotramel

  • Phillip Scott Horrell and Nicole Danielle Wahus
  • James Fagan McGahey and Joyce Marie Jones
  • Dimas Muniz and Maria Imelda Garcia Mendoza
  • Leslie Ann Feack and Russell Lee Antonucci Jr.
  • Kolby Ryan Wade and Kassandra Lynn Webb
  • Dontez Cook Tevinos Sr. and Tareshia Desbun Scott
  • Dustin Lee Thompson and Brittany Nicole Tirado
  • Payton Sue Nash and Tyler Jarboe

  • Mason Daniel Swift and Hope Aileen Ellinghausen
  • Patrilla Ann Williams and Louis Dante Nevels
  • Ruben Padilla and Maegan Marie Holt
  • Fidel Banuelos and Esperanza Lopez
  • John David Butler and Kelly Leigh Regian
  • David Caleb Anderson and Jetta Cassandra Honeycutt
  • Domensais Leydi Lopez and Generoso Ramon Ortega
  • Anthony Ta’Waune Brooks and Darrian Jenay Hebert
  • Kelton Eugene Grisham and Alaina Sue Leleux
  • Victor Manuel Ramirez Flores and Rocio Nunez Garcia
  • Adam Todd Middleton and Brittany Elizabeth Renae Becktold
  • Kasey Lynn Fuller and Scott Andrew Ross

