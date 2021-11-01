Liberty County marriage licenses for October 2021

The Liberty County Clerk’s Office issued marriage licenses to the following people during the month of October 2021:

Ian Allen Helms and Rebecca Anne Tullos

Carlos Vega and Corina Angelica Granados

Shawn Detray Thompson and Alaina Elizabeth Adams

Erik Ron Fregia and Regina Marie Bobb

Noemi Gallegos and David Perez

Alex Leonardo Espinoza and Jessica Monroy

Agustin Martinez and Maria Magdelena Cruz

Ian Douglas Jones and Kori Jan Lugar

John Jason Loden Jr. and Hana Beth Baucum

Roman Barroso Munoz and Cintia Waleska Dubon Benitez

Johnny Ray Berry and Jordan Leigh Nicholas

Erick Javaris St. Julian and Amanda Michelle Brown

Alexandra Marie David and Joshua Paul Peri

Crystal Dawn Toungate and Christopher Michael Mazzarese

Eder Gregorio Garcia Romero and Cura Yazmin Alejandra Hernandez

Matthew Evan Boyce and Jordan Brooke Moore

Jessica Malone and Cody Gothard

Angel Mario Almaguer Molina and Alicia Kristine Galloway

Christopher Brant Elliott and Alexis Nicole Cordova

Kenneth Richard Heath Sr. and Breanna Marie Lloyd

Tyler Chase Beasley and Mikayla Angela Parenti

Brian Orliss Brown Jr. and Audra Lynn Dickerson

Jose Avigaitt Barajas and Doranelly Nunez Rodriguez

Samantha Rene Muraca and Scotty Jerome Morse Jr.

Justin Jerome Asprilla and Marquetta Michelle Montgomery

Christopher Brandon H. Robles and Korey Nikole Willis

Courtney Renee Lindstrom and Joshua Glenn Evans

Jonathan Douglas Sartin and Jake James Abshire

Brian Benjamin Allen and Gabriela Jeanete Ruiz

Charles Howard V Haubois and Mariah Nicole Huntley

Keren Torres and John Narvaez

Jimmy Joe Robison and Gloria Susan Mireles

Austin Ray Neenan and Elizabeth Margie Faye McNew

Sergio Rios Mendez and Martha Gonzalez Calderon

Alvaro Banda Jr. and Juana Maria Ruiz Rodriguez

Hagen Branch Kelso and Hannah Ann Wheeler

Daniel Flores and Bertha Marina Portillo

Julian Gabriel Quiroz and Luz Esmeralda Nava Elizondo

Romeo Tristan King II and Krista Marie Rotramel

Phillip Scott Horrell and Nicole Danielle Wahus

James Fagan McGahey and Joyce Marie Jones

Dimas Muniz and Maria Imelda Garcia Mendoza

Leslie Ann Feack and Russell Lee Antonucci Jr.

Kolby Ryan Wade and Kassandra Lynn Webb

Dontez Cook Tevinos Sr. and Tareshia Desbun Scott

Dustin Lee Thompson and Brittany Nicole Tirado

Payton Sue Nash and Tyler Jarboe

Mason Daniel Swift and Hope Aileen Ellinghausen

Patrilla Ann Williams and Louis Dante Nevels

Ruben Padilla and Maegan Marie Holt

Fidel Banuelos and Esperanza Lopez

John David Butler and Kelly Leigh Regian

David Caleb Anderson and Jetta Cassandra Honeycutt

Domensais Leydi Lopez and Generoso Ramon Ortega

Anthony Ta’Waune Brooks and Darrian Jenay Hebert

Kelton Eugene Grisham and Alaina Sue Leleux

Victor Manuel Ramirez Flores and Rocio Nunez Garcia

Adam Todd Middleton and Brittany Elizabeth Renae Becktold

Kasey Lynn Fuller and Scott Andrew Ross

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

