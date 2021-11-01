Boos and ghouls turn out for Dayton’s annual Trunk or Treat By Bluebonnet News - November 1, 2021 Facebook Twitter Molly Conner compares her treats with her friend, Tinley Malone, at Dayton's Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30. Tammy Pratka, Bridget Carlile, Heather Kelly, Jaclyn Joiner and Alisha Dale were heroines and villains for Dayton’s Trunk or Treat on Saturday. The ladies represented JLA Realty. Whose the real Lion here? A costumed lion came into contact with real Lions (Club members) at Dayton’s annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30.Tyler Head and Skyler Head, as a crash test dummy, made the rounds to collect candy at Dayton’s annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30. Bodhi Nguyen, the son of Ashley Nguyen of Dayton, pets goats at a petting zoo arranged by Candice Motschman-Joyce at the Dayton Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30. Violet Nugent and Serenity Carol enjoy treats while Kevin Blain looks bored with it all at the Dayton Trunk or Treat event on Saturday. The children loved showing off their costumes and gathering candies from the more than a dozen booths that participated this year. Looking as regal as real princesses, Elaina Mouton and Malaya Mouton gather treats from booths at Dayton’s annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30. Kylie Stobb and Logan Miller (gathering treats) were among the children attending this year’s Trunk or Treat in Dayton on Saturday, Oct. 30. Dayton Fire Department hosted a booth at Dayton’s annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...