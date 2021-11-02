Cleveland HS student airlifted after being struck by vehicle

A Cleveland High School student suffered a severe head injury on Tuesday, Nov. 2, after being struck by a 2008 green Toyota Tundra pickup truck at the intersection of Houston St. and Charles Barker Ave., according to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard.

The 18-year-old student reportedly was attempting to walk across a crosswalk when he was struck.

The student was alert and talking, but was flown to a Houston area trauma center due to the extent of his injuries, Broussard added.

Police will be examining surveillance video taken from nearby businesses to see if they can determine if the driver or the student was at fault.

“There are several witnesses who are also being interviewed,” Broussard added.

No other information is available at this time as this is an ongoing investigation. An update will be posted if new information becomes available. Please check back for updates.

