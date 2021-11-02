Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 31, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 31, 2021:
- Williams, Daniel – Assault of a Peace Officer
- Rivera, Brayan Alexander – Disorderly Conduct
- Sneed, Devon Michael – Public Intoxication
- Campos, Manuel Alexander – Public Intoxication
- Hamilton, Lea Cherie – Harassment of Public Servant, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Rojas, Everardo – Driving While Intoxicated
- Semien, Xavier Lee – Revocation of Probation-Resisting Arrest Search or Transport
- Odom, Mellissa Ann – Hold for Harris County-Evading Arrest or Detention
- Fregia, Dakota Ryan – Theft of Property
