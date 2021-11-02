Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 31, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 31, 2021:

  • Williams, Daniel – Assault of a Peace Officer
  • Rivera, Brayan Alexander – Disorderly Conduct
  • Sneed, Devon Michael – Public Intoxication
  • Campos, Manuel Alexander – Public Intoxication
  • Hamilton, Lea Cherie – Harassment of Public Servant, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Rojas, Everardo – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Semien, Xavier Lee – Revocation of Probation-Resisting Arrest Search or Transport
  • Odom, Mellissa Ann – Hold for Harris County-Evading Arrest or Detention
  • Fregia, Dakota Ryan – Theft of Property
  • Campos, Manuel Alexander
  • Fregia, Dakota Ryan
  • Hamilton, Lea Cherie
  • Rivera, Brayan Alexander
  • Rojas, Everardo
  • Semien, Xavier Lee
  • Sneed, Devon Michael
  • Williams, Daniel

1 COMMENT

  1. This war is a spiritual one not of flesh We really need to be reaching these young people with Jesus. I pray the scales of deceit will fall from their eyes and they will see the light and the truth that can only come from a surrendering to Jesus.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.