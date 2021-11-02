Liberty County Jail arrest report, Oct. 31, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Oct. 31, 2021:

Williams, Daniel – Assault of a Peace Officer

Rivera, Brayan Alexander – Disorderly Conduct

Sneed, Devon Michael – Public Intoxication

Campos, Manuel Alexander – Public Intoxication

Hamilton, Lea Cherie – Harassment of Public Servant, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Rojas, Everardo – Driving While Intoxicated

Semien, Xavier Lee – Revocation of Probation-Resisting Arrest Search or Transport

Odom, Mellissa Ann – Hold for Harris County-Evading Arrest or Detention

Fregia, Dakota Ryan – Theft of Property

