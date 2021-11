The following are the early voting results and election day with all boxes remaining. More will be added as new boxes are tallied. Only 11 percent of the 47,857 registered voters in the county voted in this election – 2,880 on election day, 2,431 in early voting and 272 by mail.

LIBERTY COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT

Proposition A – 821 for, 2,278 against

Proposition B – 860 for, 2,242 against

CLEVELAND ISD BOND

For – 439

Against – 493

LIBERTY ISD

For – 527

Against – 700

ESD 2

For – 74

Against – 120

