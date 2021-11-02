Cleveland ISD voters reject $150 million bond referendum

Voters rejected Cleveland ISD’s $150 million bond proposal in an election on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.

“On behalf of the students, teachers and staff in Cleveland ISD, thank you to the Cleveland ISD community for exercising your right to vote in the Bond Election on the November 2, 2021 ballot. Although the November 2021 Bond proposal did not pass, the district will re-evaluate its options and continue to educate our students to the very best of our ability,” said Chris Trotter, superintendent of schools.

Cleveland ISD is the fastest growing school district in the state. The proposed use of funds from this bond call was to build another high school campus to address overcrowding issues at Cleveland High School. Further, it would have provided community high schools in both the northern and southern portion of the school district.

“Although we are disappointed in the outcome of the election, we remain committed to providing a quality education to all students, while being good stewards of the community’s tax dollars. As always, we appreciate our parents and community and value your input,” said Board President Willie Carter.

The Board will ratify election results at its board meeting on Nov. 15, 2021, at 6:00 PM in the Cleveland ISD Administration Building.

See election results for Liberty County below:

