Donna Virginia Hightower Crawford, age 74, passed away in her home on Oct.r 29, 2021. She was born January 9, 1947 in San Antonio, TX, the daughter of the late Milam Donald Hightower and Oleta Riviere Hightower. Donna was a graduate of Liberty High School, Class of 1965 and Lamar University, Class of 2002. She received a master’s Degree in library science from Texas Women’s University in 2003.

Donna attended the University of Texas in Austin in 1966, met and married Darroll Franklin Crawford, Jr., husband for nearly 43 years. He passed away in January 2010. They were the proud parents of Catherine Crawford Houthoofd (husband, Jamee Houthoofd), Lynne Crawford Ogden (husband, Carl Ogden) and Donald Franklin Crawford (wife, Laura Crawford) and grandparents of Erin Houthoofd Collins, Sara Houthoofd, Tyler Ogden and Alex Ogden.

Donna served on the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Parish Council for four years. She headed the Continuing Christian Education for two years and taught CCE classes for ten years. She was also a member of the Altar Society and Liberty Garden Club. She dearly loved her hometown, Liberty and was very quick to inform people that four generations of her family grew up there. She retired from the Harris County Public Library System in 2012 where she was a Children’s Librarian and affectionately known as Ms. Donna. She loved her job and claimed to have more than 300 “grandchildren”.

She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother and “Nini” (to her grandchildren).

Funeral services will be held at Immaculate Conception Church on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Serving the family as honorary pallbearers will be Jamee Houthoofd, Carl Ogden, Tyler Ogden, Alex Ogden, Jimbo Arnold, Jay Arnold, Gene Arnold, Allen Hightower, and Richard Hightower.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Liberty Municipal Library.

