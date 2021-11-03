Lina Lisnyansky, 74, of Porter, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. She was born on Friday, March 28, 1947, in Bernburg, Germany to Zinovyi Samadumsky and Lubov (Meshchaninova) Samadumskaya, both of whom have preceded her in death. Lina was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Sergio Lisnyansky. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Mikhail Lisnyansky and wife Erin; sister, Natasha Lisnyansky and husband Fima; two grandsons, Cain and Ian Lisnyansky; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lina (Samadumskaya) Lisnyansky, please visit our floral store.

