Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 1, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 1, 2021:

  • Jerrels, James Lee – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions
  • Pavliska, Michael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Jones, Lacie Ann – Interfering With Public Duties
  • Long, Jason Dewane – Hold for San Jacinto County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Hold for San Jacinto County-Criminal Mischief, Hold for San Jacinto County-Theft, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Previous Conviction
  • Wilson, Kailin Dante – Revocation of Community Supervision-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
