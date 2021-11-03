Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 1, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 1, 2021:
- Jerrels, James Lee – Public Intoxication with three prior convictions
- Pavliska, Michael – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Jones, Lacie Ann – Interfering With Public Duties
- Long, Jason Dewane – Hold for San Jacinto County-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Hold for San Jacinto County-Criminal Mischief, Hold for San Jacinto County-Theft, Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Previous Conviction
- Wilson, Kailin Dante – Revocation of Community Supervision-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon