Letter to the editor: Hospital District loss is loss for community

Dear editor,
The community was the big loser in the overwhelming defeat of the Hospital District bond proposal. It was a unique opportunity for the citizens of southeast Liberty County to have a first class hospital of their own.
For-profit hospitals in this area have come and gone and it is extremely doubtful that they will return to build a new hospital. That is the reason the District made the current effort.
We wished first class healthcare for this area but you have chosen for it not to be. The District will continue to look forward and provide healthcare services with the current facility and other means.
We also express sadness for the failure of the school district bond issues, since education is the future of this country. Many thanks for all who voted for these propositions.
C. Bruce Stratton, President
Liberty County Hospital District No. 1
Oh please🙄 Don’t even try to push the guilt on the people for not funding a shiny new hospital for the same low grade physicians that charge way more than they should for shoddy and lazy work! A REAL physician could provide first class care and true compassion from a mud hut if they were truly dedicated to helping people, but just about all the doctors today just want to roll their eyes at and doubt every patient, then do next to nothing for the patient and charge the patient for the inadequate care, lack of compassion, and wrongful judgement of a person’s character from the get-go, which only adds insult to injury (pun intended) Get your heads right… Maybe get some doctors who knows what they’re doing and actually cares about the people who put their trust in them and come to them for help, when you do that then we can discuss a new hospital for deserving physicians, nurses, techs, etc. You gotta give us something first before you get. It’s our turn to get something good for once in Liberty Tx. We’ve been giving and giving and giving and voting and voting and voting and doing and helping and getting down on our knees praying, but all of y’all in charge make it harder and harder and worse and worse, then y’all blame us. I wish for one year y’all could see and feel and be treated the way over half the people in this town get treated, regardless if your good or bad the treatment is the same… I promise you won’t like it. I promise you would be ashamed of yourselves. I promise you would really begin to understand the real stress and distrust and disgust and hopelessness we feel daily. I promise that afterwards you would advocate for the people and accept nothing less than the best for us and this town. Until you do something good for this community that really helps the people and it shows and lasts, then we will vote NO until you do.
Wow you nailed it sista!!
Boomshockaloca!!! Tell em Misty!!
Not to mention the continued raising of property taxes despite the lack of upkeep in this town. Our roads are terrible with shoddy patchy fillers. And tell me why Beaumont road cannot be repaved? Also, heights street, which is used as a bus route and school freeway, is now riddled with potholes. This town disgusts with its “fuel charge” on our light bill, which raises it forty to 100 dollars each month. My family will be moving from here very soon.
Misty, I’m Not being funny, but your prayers were answered with a new facility,more Doctors ,upgraded and up to date equipment. You characterized the entire staff as not caring about anyone.thats a wrong and not fair assessment.If you hate it that much go to a hospital out of town and bring your money with you, they’ll take it and if you do stop crying about Liberty hospital.next time you mash your thumb just suck on it.
Your missing the whole point… we are sick and tired of people dreaming up new ways to raise our taxes. We are done more!
Investors need to spend their money not taxpayers.
Who put the board members on this hospital district? I don’t recall voting for these clowns, time to clean house the whole group seems like it’s a good ole boy network
How about fix the County roads and flood problems due to poor drainage first.