Letter to the editor: Hospital District loss is loss for community

Dear editor,

The community was the big loser in the overwhelming defeat of the Hospital District bond proposal. It was a unique opportunity for the citizens of southeast Liberty County to have a first class hospital of their own.

For-profit hospitals in this area have come and gone and it is extremely doubtful that they will return to build a new hospital. That is the reason the District made the current effort.

We wished first class healthcare for this area but you have chosen for it not to be. The District will continue to look forward and provide healthcare services with the current facility and other means.

We also express sadness for the failure of the school district bond issues, since education is the future of this country. Many thanks for all who voted for these propositions.

C. Bruce Stratton, President

Liberty County Hospital District No. 1

See related:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

