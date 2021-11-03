Liberty County Jail announces promotions

Five correctional officers working for the Liberty County Jail have been promoted. Four were selected for the rank of Corporal and one has been selected for the position of Sergeant.

According to Jail Administrator Ann Marie Mitchell, all have proven leadership ability and a high level of integrity.

Of the correctional officers promoted, Mitchell said, “Sgt. Victoria Hortman has compassion and is steadfast as well as reliable. Coming from a background in home health care, she has a heart of gold and strength of character. Cpl. Christopher Hernandez has a high level of discipline and professionalism. He comes from a military background and it shows in his courtesy and ethics. Cpl. Rhiannon Treece has been hardworking and trustworthy from the start of her career in corrections. She is motivated to continue learning and always looks out for the welfare of others.

She continued, “Cpl. Ella Townsend has a high level of technical knowledge in the field of corrections. Her skills and abilities are exceptional and she is dedicated to the health and safety of each person within the facility. Cpl. Allen McAdams is motivated and ambitious about his career in corrections. He possesses the patience, skills, and knowledge to handle any situation that may arise.”

She added that she has complete confidence in their leadership potential.

“Through their combined knowledge, skills, and leadership abilities, the Liberty County Jail will reach the next level of professionalism. Each new supervisor will receive intense specialized training in leadership and supervision to prepare them for their new role. They will also receive hands on supervisor training from highly experienced and qualified senior leadership,” she said. “I look forward to mentoring these new young leaders and wish them all successful careers in corrections with the Liberty County Jail.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

