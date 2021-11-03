Man arrested after police chase from Splendora to Cleveland

A Mexican national wearing an ankle monitor placed on his leg by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was arrested Wednesday morning after reportedly leading law enforcement on a chase from Splendora to Cleveland.

According to a statement from the Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, deputies were “working an overtime initiative approved by Montgomery County commissioners in lieu of sending deputies to the border of Texas” when they attempted to stop a vehicle for several traffic violations on US 59 near Creekwood Drive in Splendora around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Iglesias-Ramirez, Jerson

Once deputies activated their emergency lights to stop the vehicle, the driver reportedly continued heading northbound, well into Liberty County.

At the intersection of US 59 and FM 2025 in Cleveland, and with the assistance of Splendora and Cleveland police departments, the vehicle was stopped and the driver was taken into custody.

The driver was identified as Jerson Iglesias-Ramirez. He was wearing an ankle monitor that was placed on his leg by ICE for the purpose of locating him later once his deportation paperwork was finalized, according to the statement.

Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constable Hayden said of the arrest, “This individual was putting the public’s lives in danger, running from the police; this is just one of the many reasons our borders need to be secured. Thank you to our deputies and officers from the assisting agencies for safely taking this subject into custody, minimizing the danger to the other motorists on our roadways.”

