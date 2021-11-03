Sheriff’s office seeking help identifying suspects in Porter armed robbery

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three males who committed an aggravated robbery of an Exxon store located at 24645 FM 1314 in Porter around 12:10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.

During the investigation, it was learned that three black males entered the store where one of the males displayed a handgun and demanded the clerk open the cash register. The clerk complied, and after the suspects took the money, they left the location in a dark 4-door passenger car.

The suspects pictured are described as young black males, possibly in their late teens or early 20s, wearing all-black clothing. Two of the males were wearing gloves and a face covering, and the male in possession of the handgun was wearing a Nike hooded sweatshirt and his face was not covered.

If you have any information about the suspects or this incident, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or contact Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #21A326783.

