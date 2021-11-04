Steve Gordon Stuckey (Poppy), 71, of Dayton Texas, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021. He was born on Saturday, September 23, 1950. Steve was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing with his grandkids, his dogs, and gardening. Steve loved spending the holidays with his grandkids, especially Halloween and Christmas.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude and James Stuckey, his sister Mary Vela, and his niece Kamisha Block. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Gale Stuckey; daughters Shelly Samselski, Kristi Mika and husband Eric, Sharee Donaldson and husband Walter, Ashley Powers and husband Gary; brothers Terry Stuckey and wife Hope, Johnny Stuckey and wife Jackie, Wayne Stuckey and wife Joy; sisters Jane Block and husband Jerry, Katherine Byerley and husband Floyd, Darlene Gillis and husband Ray, Arlene Segrest; grandchildren Ethan Samselski, Emily Mika, Landen Gaskamp, Benjamin Donaldson, Jackson Donaldson, Nolan Mika, Kinley Powers, Ruby Donaldson, Lexi Powers and Lily Powers; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and family members.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Magnolia Park Cemetery, 600 FM 1008, in Dayton. Funeral services are under the direction on Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas.

