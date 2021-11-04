Hiram “Jack” Wesley Langley, Jr., 74, of San Leon passed away October 17, 2021. Jack was born March 7, 1947, in Houston, Texas to parents, Hiram Wesley Langley, Sr and Dorothy Nolen Langley.

Jack had lived in San Leon for several years and was previously of Houston and Huntsville. He attended Texas A&M University and Sam Houston State. Jack competed in football, basketball and rodeo events. He worked for Windham School District for 15 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing.

Jack is survived by his wife, Marsha Chapman; good friends, Carrie Chapman, Tommy Jeffcoat and Patty Crye, Gene Reed, Jerry Locke and many more.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.

