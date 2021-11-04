Anna Mae Knight, 84, of Dayton, passed away on October 18, 2021, in Kingwood. Mrs. Knight was born October 6, 1937, in Houston, Texas to parents, Ralph Cunningham and Annie Gergis Cunningham.

She had lived in the Liberty County area for the past 40 years and was previously of Houston. Anna was a member of the Concord Baptist Church and was a member and attended many other Southern Baptist Churches in this area.

Mrs. Knight was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Jeanette Mitchell, her brothers Joe, Roy, and Lynn Cunningham.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 64 years, Sam Knight; her daughter, Donna Lyn Knight; her brothers, Donald Cunningham and wife Letta and Freddie Cunningham and wife Carolyn; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Mrs. Knight will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton with Rev. Sam Knight and Rev. Ernie Leonard officiating.

