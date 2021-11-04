Cora Cardenia “Card” Rice, age 86 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021. She was born September 18, 1935, in Houston, Texas to parents Thomas Hardy and Goldie Lucille Morgan who preceded her in death along with her husband, David Rice; and son, Brad Rice.

Survivors include her daughters, Kellan Shaw and husband Marc, Charlotte Thomas and husband Gary; daughter-in-law, Donna Rice; sister, Linda SanAngelo ; grandchildren, Jayme Bonds and husband Jason, Spencer Shaw and wife Carrington, Ryan Harriman, Brent Harriman and wife Jessica, Garrett Thomas, Andy Rice and wife Rachel; great-grandchildren, Blayke Bonds, Bree Bonds, Julianna Harriman, Dane Harriman, Reid Harriman, Mark Harriman, Lila Harriman, Beck Harriman, Grayson Rice, and Addison Rice; along with numerous other relatives and friend.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Cleveland Memorial Park, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

