Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 2, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 2, 2021:
- Shearer, Nathaniel Matthew – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Sullivan, Shawn Paul – Failure to Appear, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Boatman, Jerad Wayne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear and No Driver’s License
- Julius, Eddie Lee – Criminal Trespass
- Rios, Ina Ruth – Terroristic Threat
- Broaden, Eric Jerome – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information, Impersonating Security Officer and Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault (no mugshot)
- Bergman, Kevin – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Give Half of Roadway, Improper Driver’s License, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Beasley, Shelia Rae – Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without License Plates
- Turner, Jason James – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Strokos, Angela Kaye – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Marchese, Hayden Thomas – Criminal Trespass
- Miranda, Carlos – Driving While Intoxicated