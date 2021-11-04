Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 2, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 2, 2021:

  • Shearer, Nathaniel Matthew – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Sullivan, Shawn Paul – Failure to Appear, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Boatman, Jerad Wayne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear and No Driver’s License
  • Julius, Eddie Lee – Criminal Trespass
  • Rios, Ina Ruth – Terroristic Threat
  • Broaden, Eric Jerome – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information, Impersonating Security Officer and Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault (no mugshot)
  • Bergman, Kevin – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Give Half of Roadway, Improper Driver’s License, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Beasley, Shelia Rae – Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without License Plates
  • Turner, Jason James – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Strokos, Angela Kaye – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Marchese, Hayden Thomas – Criminal Trespass
  • Miranda, Carlos – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Beasley, Shelia Rae
  • Bergman, Kevin
  • Boatman, Jerad Wayne
  • Julius, Eddie Lee
  • Marchese, Hayden Thomas
  • Miranda, Carlos
  • Rios, Ina Ruth
  • Shearer, Nathaniel Matthew
  • Strokos, Angela Kaye
  • Sullivan, Shawn Paul
  • Turner, Jason James

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.