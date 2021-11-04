Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 2, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 2, 2021:

Shearer, Nathaniel Matthew – Hold for Harris County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sullivan, Shawn Paul – Failure to Appear, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Boatman, Jerad Wayne – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Failure to Appear and No Driver’s License

Julius, Eddie Lee – Criminal Trespass

Rios, Ina Ruth – Terroristic Threat

Broaden, Eric Jerome – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Intent to Give False Information, Impersonating Security Officer and Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault (no mugshot)

Bergman, Kevin – Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Failure to Give Half of Roadway, Improper Driver’s License, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Hold for Montgomery County-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Beasley, Shelia Rae – Forgery of a Financial Instrument and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without License Plates

Turner, Jason James – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Strokos, Angela Kaye – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Marchese, Hayden Thomas – Criminal Trespass

Miranda, Carlos – Driving While Intoxicated

