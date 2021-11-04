Man arrested after leading police on chase from Cleveland to Conroe

A 24-year-old North Carolina man, Jordan Matthew Blackmon, 24, is facing charges for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Failure to Identify a Fugitive after he allegedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Cleveland to Conroe in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The chase began SH 105 West in Cleveland when Cleveland PD Officer Arnett reportedly attempted to pull over a vehicle for defective rear lights. Traveling west on SH 105, the driver accelerated his vehicle faster, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour and driving recklessly into the path of oncoming traffic, according to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was notified as the chase neared the county line. Deputies with the MSCO attempted to assist by spiking the tires. The driver evaded the spikes and continued traveling west.

The fleeing suspect continued driving into the city limits of Conroe where a Montgomery County Pct. 3 deputy constable tried to intercept the fleeing vehicle. The driver caused his vehicle to jump a concrete median, bursting both of his right side tires, but he continued driving.

As he was boxed in by officers, and with two flat tires impeding his vehicle, the driver and another individual exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver was caught immediately. The passenger attempted to run and climb a fence but was detained by the deputy constable’s K-9 partner.

Blackmon, of Spring Lake, N.C., was taken into custody and transported back to Cleveland Police Department. His passenger was later determined to have outstanding warrants.

Broussard is thankful that no innocent motorists were injured as the suspect tried to flee, calling the driver “totally reckless with little to no regard to other motorists who were on the roadway.” He added that traffic was very light on the roadway due to the early morning time that the chase occurred.

“We want to thank the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department deputies and their communications division for a fine job. We certainly would like to express our appreciation to the Montgomery County Precinct #3 Constable’s Office and Conroe PD as well,” Broussard said.

