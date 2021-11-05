Terri Lou Livingston, age 65 of Magnolia, Texas passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021. She was born April 26, 1956, in Houston, Texas to parents George and Evelyn Skinner who preceded her in death along with her husband, Ronald Ray Livingston; and brother, Larry Skinner.

Survivors include her children, Cinnamon Burroughs and husband J.C., Brian Livingston and wife Shannon, Tommy Livingston and wife Rachel; brothers, Troy Skinner and wife Darlene, and Darrell Skinner; grandchildren, Shelby, Chelsea, Mason, Maci, Matthew, Bradley, Lyra, and Uriah; great-grandchildren, Kutara, Layne, Carson, and Lawson; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, November 5, 2021, at Big Creek Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

