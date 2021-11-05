Brandon James Buehring II, 20, Onamia, Minnesota passed away in Sour Lake, Tx on October 27, 2021. Mr. Buehring was born October 25, 2001, in Beaumont, TX to Brandon Beuhring and Stephanie Wagner. Brandon was a selfless person.

He’d do anything and give anything to help someone out if they needed it. His caring nature was felt by so many people. Basketball was his favorite sport to play. He played from elementary thru 12th grade. He tied the school record for the most 3 pointers made in a game with 8. His other passion was working on fixing up trucks with his uncle Jody and going to truck shows.

He loved riding motorcycles. He loved his mother, sister, family, and friends more than most people love. He was truly a special person and will be missed by so many. Brandon was a graduate of the 2020 Isle High School class and was the first to graduate from his family.

Mr. Beuhring is preceded in death by his father, Brandon Buehring; and his grandmother, Marsha Wagner. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Stephanie Wagner of Sour Lake; his stepfather, Thomas Jones of Onamia, MN; sister, Chloe Buehring of Onamia, MN; grandfather, Tracy Wagner of Galveston, TX; grandmothers, Rebecca Reed of Sour Lake, TX and Terry Berkholz of Isle, MN; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Cremation services are under the care of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.

