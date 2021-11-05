Thomas Deweese Johnson, 91, of Coldspring, Texas passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 He was born on Tuesday, June 3, 1930 in Louisiana to Sinick Johnson and Ineva Johnson, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 39 years, Sherry Johnson; children, Carissa Cornosky, Michael Johnson and wife Julie, Russ Johnson and wife Allie, Ian Johnson and wife Shelby, Eric Johnson and wife Carolin, and Rene Chapman and husband Darrin; brother, Willis Johnson; grandchildren, Kaylee and Evan; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

