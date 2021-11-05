Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 3, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 3, 2021:

Hill, Brad Allan – Driving While Intoxicated

Kelly, Tamorreo Derell – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Edmonson, Brooke Ariel – Possession of Marijuana

Mitchell, Patrick Leon – Possession of Marijuana

Obyrne, Robert Michael – Public Intoxication

Concha, Mark – Theft of Property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions

Deblanc, Warren III – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Blackmon, Jordan Matthew – Evading Arrest or Detention With Vehicle or Watercraft

Bundick, Darren Herschel – Bond Forfeiture-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Saaverda, James Salinas – Possession of Child Pornography (two counts)

Runyan, Joshua Jordan – Order Revoking Bond

Vibandor, Jerome Joe – Driving While Intoxicated, second

