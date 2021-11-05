Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 3, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 3, 2021:

  • Hill, Brad Allan – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Kelly, Tamorreo Derell – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Edmonson, Brooke Ariel – Possession of Marijuana
  • Mitchell, Patrick Leon – Possession of Marijuana
  • Obyrne, Robert Michael – Public Intoxication
  • Concha, Mark – Theft of Property, less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions
  • Deblanc, Warren III – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon
  • Blackmon, Jordan Matthew – Evading Arrest or Detention With Vehicle or Watercraft
  • Bundick, Darren Herschel – Bond Forfeiture-Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Saaverda, James Salinas – Possession of Child Pornography (two counts)
  • Runyan, Joshua Jordan – Order Revoking Bond
  • Vibandor, Jerome Joe – Driving While Intoxicated, second
