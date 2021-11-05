Cleveland HS Royal Braves Band takes third place

Congratulations to the Cleveland High School Royal Braves Band. On Oct. 27, the band performed at the first-ever UIL Military Marching Band Contest in Longview, Texas, competing against 11 other Texas military marching bands.

“Our students did an absolutely fabulous job and brought home third place. Congratulations to our band students and to our band directors,” said Susan Ard, a spokesperson for Cleveland ISD.

In the video linked below, the senior drum major can be heard asking the band, “Hey Band.” They replied, “Hey what?” The exchange repeats and then the drum major asks, “Who is the pride of Cleveland?” to which the band members shout, “We are!”

The Royal Braves Band won the right to compete at the contest after earning three straight ones from all three judges at the Region 9 UIL Marching Band Contest at Woodforest Band Stadium in The Woodlands on Oct. 19.

Cleveland High School Royal Braves Band drum majors display the third-place award the band recently received at the UIL Marching Band Contest.

