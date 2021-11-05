Cleveland PD chief shares info on recent cases

With two chases in recent days and other incidents taking place, Cleveland patrol officers have had a busy time keeping the streets of Cleveland safe. Chief Darrel Broussard provided the following information about two other incidents:

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, around 12:48 p.m., Cleveland police officers took a subject into custody for driving recklessly on N. San Jacinto Street at Hunt Street.

“The driver was ‘doing donuts’ and spinning his tires causing dust and black smoke to cloud the area. The driver had no driver’s license, and no insurance,” Broussard said, adding that officers found a loaded handgun inside the vehicle after making a traffic stop.

The driver was charged with Unlawful Carrying a Weapon.

Another arrest he noted was of a person acting as a security guard for a game room on N. San Jacinto Street. According to Broussard, the guard provided a fictitious name to officers, who investigated further and determined he was not being truthful about his identity.

The subject was arrested for Failure to Identify and Impersonating a Peace Officer, and was also a wanted fugitive from Harris County for a charge of Aggravated Assault of a Family Member.

Broussard added that over the last 15 days, his agency has seen an uptick in motor vehicle crashes in the US 59/I-69 construction zone. Over a period of Oct. 22 through Nov. 3, there have been 11 reported crashes.

