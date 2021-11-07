Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 4, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 4, 2021:

  • Pantoja, Daniel – Hold for Harris County-Evading Arrest and Possession of Marijuana
  • Hannah, Larry Gordon Jr. – Probation Violation-Criminal Mischief
  • Banda, Larena Madelaine – Order Setting Aside Bond-Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under the Age of 15
  • Escobar, Jose Eduardo – Tampering With Governmental Record
  • York, Jessica Mae – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
