Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 4, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 4, 2021:

Pantoja, Daniel – Hold for Harris County-Evading Arrest and Possession of Marijuana

Hannah, Larry Gordon Jr. – Probation Violation-Criminal Mischief

Banda, Larena Madelaine – Order Setting Aside Bond-Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under the Age of 15

Escobar, Jose Eduardo – Tampering With Governmental Record

York, Jessica Mae – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

