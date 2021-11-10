Bronco statue donated to Dayton High School

Sam Skipper, owner of J. Rollins Construction, Inc. of Dayton, recently donated an impressive driftwood Bronco sculpture to Dayton High School. The statue stands prominently in the foyer of the school’s Performing Arts Auditorium.

The construction company prides itself on being an active and valued member of the Dayton community, and has previously supported Dayton’s mural projects by having a Broncos mural on the side of their headquarters in the old People’s Building Center location on FM 1960. The mural was recently refreshed by Dayton artist Paula Fielder.

Founded in 1980, J. Rollins Construction expanded from mowing right-of-ways in the Dayton area to encompass special and capital projects, petrochemical facilities maintenance and heavy civil and pipeline construction.

In 2016, they relocated the headquarters to the old People’s Building Center location. The company actively seeks to draw its workforce from Dayton’s citizenry.

“The company continues to look for ways to support the community, and the City of Dayton appreciates their continued collaboration,” said Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck. “We want to extend our gratitude and thanks to Mr. Skipper for his continued generous contributions to our City and our community.”

