Gary Dale Dees, Sr., 71, of Dayton passed away on November 8, 2021, in Baytown, Texas. Gary was born October 7, 1950, in Houston, Texas to parents Lindy Dees and Berthelle Barnard Dees.

Gary had been a resident of Dayton since 1977 and was previously of Houston. He was a member of the Crosby Church of Christ, the Masonic Lodge in Dayton and the Shriners. He retired from the Houston Fire Department with 21 years of service. He loved fishing and going to Crystal Beach.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Judy Lynn Chauncey. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 26 years, Lazara Lopez Dees; his children, Gary Dees, Jr. and wife Lesli, Adam Dees and wife Leslie, Alma Trevizo and husband Rafael, Luis Raul Lopez and wife Carmen; Olga Lopez, Celina Lopez and husband Jorge Parra, Joel Lopez and wife Victoria; grandchildren, Gary Dees, III, Richard Dees, Shelby Dees, and Kayle Dees; 22 additional grandchildren and 15 bonus great-grandchildren; brother, Ronnie Dees, Sr.; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service for Gary will be 9:30 a.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Father Peter Nguyen officiating. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Friday, November 12, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Serving as pallbearers will be Luis Lopez, Blake Nava, Troy Montes, J.W. Lopez, Jorge Parra, Erik Trevizo, Richard Dees, and Gary Dees, III. Honorary pallbearer will be Ronnie Dees, Jr.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

