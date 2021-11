The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 8, 2021:

Israel, Sonya Gay – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Delafuente, Javier – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more

Rushing, Clinton Wesley – Theft of Property

Covington, Rodney Wayne – Driving While Intoxicated

