Thomas Allen Mizell, 84, of Cleveland, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 7, 2021. He was born on Monday, June 28, 1937, in Tarkington, Texas to Stanley Sylvester Mizell and Clara Mae (Purswell) Mizell, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Thomas was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Mary Ellen “Peggy” Mizell, brothers, Buford Earl Mizell, James Leon Mizell, and Billy Jo Mizell, and sister, Helen Mizell. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Geneda Lynn Jones, and husband Melvin, Joey Allen Mizell, and Tresha Holt, and husband Tommy; sister, Wanda Lewing, and husband Allen; grandchildren, Corey Dawn Reader, and husband Harry, Jordan Faith Wright, and husband Jess, Jerrod Wade Jones, Kiley Lynn Jones, and Alexandria (Cat) Morgan Gunter; great-grandchildren, Harry Hudson, Garrett Thomas, and Beckett Cole Reader, Harper Grace Wright, Jeremy, and Caroline Richardson, Delilah Guevara, John William, and Charlie Faith Gunter; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Thomas will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Thomas will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 1:00 pm. Interment for Thomas will immediately follow at Boothe Cemetery. Pastor Bryon Reeves officiating.

Pallbearers for the service are Bryan Neal, Jason Shaw, Gordan McRae, Dan Hardy, Jerrod Jones and Travis Coker.

Honorary Pallbearers for the service are Jimmy Thomas, Lyman Reynolds, Jackie Keith, Allen Lewing, Harry Reader, Jess Wright and Tommy Holt.

