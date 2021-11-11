Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 9, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 9, 2021:
- Morgan, Bryanna Deann – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Solomon, Erick Demound – Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle (no mugshot)
- Berber, Jorge Luis – Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Swint, Shaterra Tysha – Revocation of Probation-Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Flores, Antonio Santoyo Jr. – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Sanders, Brian Allan – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Braxton, Amy Janis – Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Mischief and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
- Jerrels, James Lee – Public Intoxication
- McGee, Kenneth Warren – Speeding and Hold for Polk County-Deadly Conduct (no mugshot)
- Moss, Ashley Nicole – Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration
- Cole, Timey Ann – Murder
- Williams, Devin Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Bridwell, Justin Lee – Parole Violation
- Taylor, Jacob Zane – Bond Revocation-Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (no mugshot)