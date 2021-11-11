Liberty County Jail arrest report, Nov. 9, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Nov. 9, 2021:

Morgan, Bryanna Deann – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Solomon, Erick Demound – Bond Forfeiture-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle (no mugshot)

Berber, Jorge Luis – Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Swint, Shaterra Tysha – Revocation of Probation-Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Flores, Antonio Santoyo Jr. – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Sanders, Brian Allan – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Braxton, Amy Janis – Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Mischief and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Jerrels, James Lee – Public Intoxication

McGee, Kenneth Warren – Speeding and Hold for Polk County-Deadly Conduct (no mugshot)

Moss, Ashley Nicole – Speeding, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration

Cole, Timey Ann – Murder

Williams, Devin Lee – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Bridwell, Justin Lee – Parole Violation

Taylor, Jacob Zane – Bond Revocation-Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (no mugshot)

